Two held for displaying weapons on social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Budhla Sant police claimed to have arrested two youngsters for uploading videos on social media while holding weapons in their hands during separate raids conducted here on Thursday.

According to police, accused Afaaq and Asad allegedly uploaded videos on social media while holding weapons in his hands in violations of the government orders regarding ban on display of weapon.

The police took action on the videos and arrested both of them during separate raids.

Police have also recovered weapons from their possession and registered separate cases.