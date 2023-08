(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two accused for doing one wheelie on Main Lorry Adda Road.

According to a police spokesperson, Muradpur police, in a crackdown againstone-wheelers, arrested Shan Ali and Arsalan from China Chowk.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.