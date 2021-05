(@FahadShabbir)

Police arrested two youths for doing wheelie here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Police arrested two youths for doing wheelie here on Monday.

In a crackdown against wheelie, Hajipura police arrested Asad Ali and Iftikhar Hussain while doing wheelie at Alam Chowk.

Cases have been registered against the accused.