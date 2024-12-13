Two held for electricity theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Two persons were caught from various parts of the district for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and tampering with meters.

On the report of Sub-division GEPCO Sambrial SDO Muhammad Saleem Shahid, the police along with GEPCO teams raided Islamabad Mohallah in the jurisdiction of Sambrial police limits and caught Sikander, who was stealing electricity by installing direct wires from the main electricity wires, while Muhammad Amin was caught red handed stealing electricity at village Malianwala Araian in jurisdiction of Begowala police station.

Cases have been registered against the accused.