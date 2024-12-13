Open Menu

Two Held For Electricity Theft

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Two held for electricity theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Two persons were caught from various parts of the district for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and tampering with meters.

On the report of Sub-division GEPCO Sambrial SDO Muhammad Saleem Shahid, the police along with GEPCO teams raided Islamabad Mohallah in the jurisdiction of Sambrial police limits and caught Sikander, who was stealing electricity by installing direct wires from the main electricity wires, while Muhammad Amin was caught red handed stealing electricity at village Malianwala Araian in jurisdiction of Begowala police station.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Electricity Police Station Sambrial From GEPCO

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

2 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

2 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

2 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

17 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

17 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan