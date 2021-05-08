Two held for embezzling money of Ehsas Kafalat Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lady police constables held retailer of Ihasas Kafalat Center along with a youth of tiger force red-handedly for embezzling aid money of a widow

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Lady police constables held retailer of Ihasas Kafalat Center along with a youth of tiger force red-handedly for embezzling aid money of a widow.

According to local police, constables named Sumaira Bibi and Iram Bibi captured the retailer Sagheer Bhatti who was embezzling Rs.500 each from widows in connivance with official of tiger force namely Abu Bakar on the spot.

They were accused of providing Rs. 11500 instead Rs. 12000 to each woman in the name of service charges by taking their thumb print.

Both of the accused were handed over to police after calling up at Police Emergency Helpline 15.

Locals of the area said that complaints of embezzlement into Ihasas Kafalat Program were on the rise at Shah Jamal Centre. They demanded of conducting independent inquiry into the repeated complaints, with holding the accused persons to task.