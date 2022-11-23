UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Extortion In Name Of Taliban

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Two held for extortion in name of Taliban

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Civil Lines Police on Wednesday arrested two extortionists collecting money in the name of Taliban.

According to a police spokesman, two suspects namely Niaz and Naseer were rounded up who pretended to be Taliban and demanded ransom from a citizen.

A few days ago, the accused also opened fire at the gate of the citizen's house and threatened serious consequences. The accused demanded five million rupees in extortion.

Police also recovered a motorcycle, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

The mobile phone recovered from the accused was snatched from a citizen a few days ago.

The Civil Lines Police, using modern technology, traced and arrested the accused in a few days.

SHO Civil Lines police station informed that the facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

Superintendent of Police Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the SHO and police team.

He said the protection of the life and property of citizens is a priority of police which is being ensured.

