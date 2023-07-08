Two held for facilitating criminals of Kacha area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Police during an intelligence base operation launched on the premises of Accha Bangla police station on Saturday, arrested two facilitators of criminals of Kacha and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Station House Officer (SHO) Khawaja Shahid Hussain informed journalists that the clearing operation in the Kacha area was continued in the area in which various criminals had been arrested.

He said that police had also launched a special operation against facilitators of criminals and arrested Musheer Ahmed and Imam Bukhash.

The police also recovered illegal weapons from their possession and separate cases have been registered against them.

Further investigations was underway, SHO added.