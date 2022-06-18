UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Firing At Neighbours, Illegal Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Two held for firing at neighbours, illegal weapons recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two accused involved in injuring three persons over petty dispute and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

A citizen namely Nadeem Nawaz along with his friends Umair and Aziz was coming back to his house when outlaws Kashif, Zubair and Yousf along with four unknown accomplices opened fire on them, the police informed.

The cause of firing was a minor dispute that occurred between them a few days ago.

City Police Kot Addu registered a case against seven including three nominated and four unknown accused on the application of Nadeem's father.

DPO Tariq Wilayat took the notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused on which SHO City Kot Addu Police Station Ghulam Mujataba raided and arrested two accused Kashif and Yousf through latest technology and recovered two Kalashnikov from their possession used in the incident.

The SHO said that further interrogation was underway and rest of the accused would also be arrested soon.

