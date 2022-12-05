Two held for flying kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two persons for flying kites in various parts of the district.

According to police, Neikapura police arrested Shahid Amin from Pull-Aik for flying kites and seized 10 kites and strings from his possession.

The police also arrested Muhammed Zahid and recovered 11 kites and strings from him.

Police have sent the accused behind bars.

Cases have been registered.