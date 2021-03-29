Two Held For Flying Kites In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:59 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police on Monday arrested two persons for flying kites and recovered kites and string from their possession.
Neikapura police conducted raid at its jurisdiction and arrested Shafaqat Ali and Ashiq Hussain for flying kites.
The police seized kites and string roles from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.