Two held for flying kites in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police on Monday arrested two persons for flying kites and recovered kites and string from their possession.

Neikapura police conducted raid at its jurisdiction and arrested Shafaqat Ali and Ashiq Hussain for flying kites.

The police seized kites and string roles from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.