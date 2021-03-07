UrduPoint.com
Two Held For Flying, Selling Kites

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Two held for flying, selling kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested two youths for selling/flying kites and recovered kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

Sadr police arrested Rehman for flying kites and recovered 20 kites and string roles from him.

Motra police arrested Mudassar for selling kites and recovered kites and string roles.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

