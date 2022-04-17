Two held for flying, selling kites

SIALKOTE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two persons for selling and flying kites in Sialkot district.

According to details, police conducted a raid near Darbar Shah Malik Wali area of Ugoki police station and arrested a kite-seller Rehman.

The police recovered 680 kites from his possession.

Meanwhile, police recovered four kites and two string rolls from a kite-flyer from Babe Di Beri area of Nikapura area. Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.