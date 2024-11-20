Two held for gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Police arrested two shopkeepers for Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) decanting here on Rajbah Road.

Rail Bazar Police said here on Wednesday that the team on a tip off raided and held two retailers identified as Sharafat and Hayat. They were operating the illegal business of gas refilling.

A case was registered against accused.