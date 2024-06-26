Open Menu

Two Held For Hatred Wall Chalking

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:28 PM

Two held for hatred wall chalking

Police have arrested two outlaws Wednesday for hatred wall chalking in premises of City Shujabad police station and disrupts religious harmony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested two outlaws Wednesday for hatred wall chalking in premises of City Shujabad police station and disrupts religious harmony.

According to police sources, receiving information about the hatred wall chalking about some religious sects, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, formed a special team under the supervision of DSP Sadar Division Shams-Uddin and DSP Shujabad Muhammad Murtaza Sial to trace and arrest the violators of religious harmony.

The police team traced the outlaws and arrested Muhammad Jameel and Muhammad Siddique. A case has been registered against them with the City Shujabad police station under section 295A/298.

The CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that no one would be allowed to interfere religious harmony. He said that violators would be treated with iron hands under zero tolerance policy.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Shujabad

Recent Stories

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advan ..

Shinwari urges implementation strategies for advancing football development

21 seconds ago
 Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

Nutrition International delegation visits PFA

24 seconds ago
 PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse ef ..

PPAF for concerted strategy to mitigate adverse effects of climate change

4 minutes ago
 Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-3 ..

Two-day free eye camp to be organised on June 29-30 in Sanghar

27 seconds ago
 DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

DC orders crackdown against overloaded vehicles

5 minutes ago
 Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of ..

Governor KP emphasizes commitment to get rights of merged districts

5 minutes ago
4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

4.9 magnitude quake felt in Peshawar, surroundings

5 minutes ago
 Inter-city solar electric public service cart laun ..

Inter-city solar electric public service cart launched in Mirpur-AJK

5 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of ..

Rescue 1122 launches first Mine Rescue Vehicle of KP in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

SBP to observe UN MSMEs Day on Thursday

15 minutes ago
 Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Nei ..

Late Iranian President Raisi hailed for his ‘Neighbourhood Policy’

15 minutes ago
 Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to add ..

Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to address food crisis

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan