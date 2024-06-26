Two Held For Hatred Wall Chalking
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:28 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Police have arrested two outlaws Wednesday for hatred wall chalking in premises of City Shujabad police station and disrupts religious harmony.
According to police sources, receiving information about the hatred wall chalking about some religious sects, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, formed a special team under the supervision of DSP Sadar Division Shams-Uddin and DSP Shujabad Muhammad Murtaza Sial to trace and arrest the violators of religious harmony.
The police team traced the outlaws and arrested Muhammad Jameel and Muhammad Siddique. A case has been registered against them with the City Shujabad police station under section 295A/298.
The CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said that no one would be allowed to interfere religious harmony. He said that violators would be treated with iron hands under zero tolerance policy.
