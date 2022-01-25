UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Having Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 12:05 PM

Two held for having illegal weapons

The police held two persons from Derawar Fort area and Hasilpur city areas for having illegal weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The police held two persons from Derawar Fort area and Hasilpur city areas for having illegal weapons.

A police spokesperson for Bahawalpur police said during snap checking of the vehicles two suspects persons identified as Sadiq and Saif from Derawar Fort and Hasilpur city areas were held for having unlicensed pistols.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation underway said the police.

More Stories From Pakistan

