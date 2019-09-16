Two held for having illegal weapons in Rawalpindi

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : Police on Monday have arrested two persons and recovered illegal latest weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah Police during patrolling duty held two persons namely Abid-ur-Rehman and Faisal at Adiala Road besides recovering latest weapons including a SMG gun and hundreds of bullets from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana has appreciated the performance of the officials, adding that no one would be allowed to carry out illegal weapons and strict action would be taken against those who were involved in these criminal activities.