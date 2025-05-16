Two held for human smuggling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur Circle Friday apprehended two culprits involved in human smuggling and trafficking.

According to FIA officials, the arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Rasheed and Muhammad Nawaz. The suspect Muhammad Rasheed was apprehended from Chak C/12, Bahawalpur. He is reportedly associated with the so-called “Pakistan Mass Wrestling Association", which was being used as a front to smuggle people to Europe under the guise of athletes. The accused extorted Rs 2.2 million from a citizen, promising him employment in Italy. While the victim was sent to Romania, the accused failed to fulfill his commitment to send him onward to Italy.

Further inquiries revealed that Rasheed was involved in deceiving citizens by falsely presenting them as athletes and charging hefty amounts for fake travel arrangements.

Meanwhile, in another a separate operation, suspect Muhammad Nawaz was apprehended from Khairpur, Bahawalpur. Nawaz had taken Rs 500,000 from a citizen, promising him a work visa for Saudi Arabia. However, he failed to send the citizen abroad and went into hiding.

The accused had been wanted in cases registered against him since 2021 and 2022. He is now in custody, and further investigation has commenced.