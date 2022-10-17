UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Illegal LPG Decanting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi Police arrested Pir Muhammad and Salah-u- Din for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police, Rawal Town warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

