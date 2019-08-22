Two held for impersonating as Private Secretary of Chief Minister Punjab

Police have arrested two persons for impersonating as Private Secretary of Chief Minister Punjab and recovered a vehicle carrying the national flag here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Police have arrested two persons for impersonating as Private Secretary of Chief Minister Punjab and recovered a vehicle carrying the national flag here on Thursday.

The police spokesman said in a press release, during preliminary investigation, both the accused were identified as Saddique and Hamza.

Naseerabad police had taken them into custody and started investigation.

He said the accused were coming from the airport when they were stopped at the Peshawar Road picket during the snap checking. They asked for the protocol from the police. On having doubt the police arrested both of them.