UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held For Impersonating Govt Officials, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Two held for impersonating govt officials, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The City police have arrested on Sunday two persons for impersonating as govt. officials and also recovered vehicle with revolving blue lights and weapons from their possession, informed police spokesman.

R.

A Bazzar police stopped a suspected vehicle at Jhawara area During course of action, police held two persons who introduced themselves as govt.officials but could not prove their identity.

Police have arrested both of them and recovered rifle 223 bore, Kalashnikov and 9MM pistol and bullets from their possession.

Police have also confiscated the vehicle.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police team efforts for arresting criminals adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements.

Related Topics

Police Vehicle Criminals Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

16 minutes ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

26 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,835 new coronavirus cases in last ..

1 hour ago

President of National Olympic Committee endorses f ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving hand saniti ..

2 hours ago

China reports 57 new coronavirus cases amid Beijin ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.