Two Held For Involvement In Blind Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Two held for involvement in blind murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Sabzi Mandi police and Homicide Unit have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in murder case.

According to details, two accused Darwesh Khan and Bashir killed Bakhtawar on December 2, 2020 and fled.

Following this incident, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned task to SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to ensure arrests of criminals.

He constituted a special team under supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmud Sean comprising SHO Sabzi Mandi Iqbal Gujjar a police officials of Homicide Unit which arrested the absconding criminals by using modern techniques.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.

