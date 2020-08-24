Two held for kidnapping minor

City police claimed on Monday have arrested two persons involved in the abduction of a minor boy

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :-City police claimed on Monday have arrested two persons involved in the abduction of a minor boy.

SP investigation Shamsul Haq Durrani told the media on Monday that Shahid Latif and Ejaz Ahmed residents of Chak No 27/4L had allegedly kidnapped ten-year-old Sanaullah of the same village.

Later, the accused demanded Rs 500,000 as ransom for the release of minor. Aslam, the father of Sanaullah paid the ransom amount to the accused and got released his son.

Later, Aslam reported the matter to city police which arrested the accused after tracing them.

The accused have confessed their crime.

The police recovered the ransom amount from them.

Accused Shahid Latif is the maternal uncle of Sanaullah.

Further investigation was underway.