Two held for killing citizen in Gujar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Gujar Khan Police on Wednesday arrested two accused for killing a citizen a few days ago.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the deceased’s father complained to the Gujar Khan Police that the accused Hassan and Zeeshan had some personal grudge with his son Shahryar and planned to murder him.

The police registered a case against the accused, and used human intelligence and modern technology to trace and nab them.