Two held for killing minor in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two youth for their alleged involvement in the killing of a minor boy.

Police said on Wednesday that 5-year-old Kitam s/o Irfan had gone missing while playing outside his house in Rafiq Colony some 10 days ago.

His parents searched him here and there but in vain and they reported the matter to Civil Lines police.

On suspicion, the police took Umair (18) and Abbas (20) into custody, who during the interrogation, confessed that they had killed the minor.

The accused revealed that they kidnapped Kitam and took him to waiting room of a house where they committed unnatural offence with him. They suffocated him to dead by putting tape on his mouth and later, they packed the body in a sack and threw it into a sewage drain near Nishatabad.

On their lead, the police recovered the body of victim from the drain and sent it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.