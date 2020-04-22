UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held For Killing Minor In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Two held for killing minor in Faisalabad

The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two youth for their alleged involvement in the killing of a minor boy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two youth for their alleged involvement in the killing of a minor boy.

Police said on Wednesday that 5-year-old Kitam s/o Irfan had gone missing while playing outside his house in Rafiq Colony some 10 days ago.

His parents searched him here and there but in vain and they reported the matter to Civil Lines police.

On suspicion, the police took Umair (18) and Abbas (20) into custody, who during the interrogation, confessed that they had killed the minor.

The accused revealed that they kidnapped Kitam and took him to waiting room of a house where they committed unnatural offence with him. They suffocated him to dead by putting tape on his mouth and later, they packed the body in a sack and threw it into a sewage drain near Nishatabad.

On their lead, the police recovered the body of victim from the drain and sent it to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Lead From

Recent Stories

Minister reviews corona preventive measures

46 seconds ago

147 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

48 seconds ago

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

49 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organi ..

50 seconds ago

Most Americans Favor Creation of Independent Pales ..

16 minutes ago

Balochistan Governor, Chief Minister, Ministers co ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.