Two Held For Kite Flying And Selling
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District police on Friday arrested two persons involved in kite flying and kite selling and recovered 205 kites and 51 chemical strings.
According to a police,teams raided and recovered 200 kites and 50 strings from Majid,who was selling kites despite the ban from the Neikapura police station area and five kites and strings from Abdul Hanan from the Hajipura police station area.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.
Recent Stories
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 netted over several violations6 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr6 minutes ago
-
Two held for kite flying and selling6 minutes ago
-
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO9 minutes ago
-
Agriculture department issues recommendations for better wheat care16 minutes ago
-
DC highlights critical challenges facing the nation26 minutes ago
-
Minor boy’s tortured body found in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of hygiene violations in govt slaughterhouse26 minutes ago
-
Drug court awards three-year imprisonment to accused26 minutes ago
-
15 power pilferers held36 minutes ago
-
Rs. 39 hike in FED per cigarette pack may generate additional revenue of Rs. 67.4b1 hour ago
-
Kashmir Council EU pays tributes to Kashmir freedom struggle leader late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah2 hours ago