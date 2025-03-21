Open Menu

Two Held For Kite Flying And Selling

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Two held for kite flying and selling

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District police on Friday arrested two persons involved in kite flying and kite selling and recovered 205 kites and 51 chemical strings.

According to a police,teams raided and recovered 200 kites and 50 strings from Majid,who was selling kites despite the ban from the Neikapura police station area and five kites and strings from Abdul Hanan from the Hajipura police station area.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

Recent Stories

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

9 minutes ago
 March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

46 minutes ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

4 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

12 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan