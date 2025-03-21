Two held for kite flying and selling

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District police on Friday arrested two persons involved in kite flying and kite selling and recovered 205 kites and 51 chemical strings.

According to a police,teams raided and recovered 200 kites and 50 strings from Majid,who was selling kites despite the ban from the Neikapura police station area and five kites and strings from Abdul Hanan from the Hajipura police station area.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.