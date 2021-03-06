Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police, during a crackdown, arrested two kite flyers and recovered kites from them.

According to police, Rang-pura police arrested Adnan and Waheed for kite-flying and recovered large quantity of kites and string roles from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.