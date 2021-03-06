UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held For Kite-flying In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:28 AM

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

Police, during a crackdown, arrested two kite flyers and recovered kites from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Police, during a crackdown, arrested two kite flyers and recovered kites from them.

According to police, Rang-pura police arrested Adnan and Waheed for kite-flying and recovered large quantity of kites and string roles from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

17 minutes ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

17 minutes ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

3 minutes ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

19 minutes ago

FBR, AJCL Consortium sign contract for Track and T ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.