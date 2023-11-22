Two held for manufacturing illegal, unhygienic drinks

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The district police have raided at a fake beverages manufacturing unit and two accused here in Kikri area in the limits of Yarik Police station.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by Yarik Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar, taking action on a tip-off, raided a house located in Kikri area where unhygienic drinks were being manufactured in the name of well-known brands.

The police recovered a quantity of drinks and arrested two accused named Gulzar Hussain son of Amin Bhutta and Saeed son of Mosam Khan red-handedly for manufacturing illegal drinks.