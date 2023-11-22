Open Menu

Two Held For Manufacturing Illegal, Unhygienic Drinks

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Two held for manufacturing illegal, unhygienic drinks

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The district police have raided at a fake beverages manufacturing unit and two accused here in Kikri area in the limits of Yarik Police station.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by Yarik Police Station SHO Abdul Ghaffar, taking action on a tip-off, raided a house located in Kikri area where unhygienic drinks were being manufactured in the name of well-known brands.

The police recovered a quantity of drinks and arrested two accused named Gulzar Hussain son of Amin Bhutta and Saeed son of Mosam Khan red-handedly for manufacturing illegal drinks.

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to establish offices of their state media organizatio ..

22 minutes ago
 Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-I ..

Ministerial Committee Mandated by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit holds an Officia ..

1 hour ago
 Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC La ..

Secretary General: Inaugural Session of the OIC Labour Centre Marks a Significan ..

1 hour ago
 realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champio ..

Realme C51 Now Available in Pakistan for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

1 hour ago
 Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for r ..

Emirates joins UAE-based research consortium for renewable and advanced aviation ..

2 hours ago
 Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

Oasis One: A Vision of Modern Living in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less tha ..

SIM Disowning Charge Apply on SIMs having Less than 6 Months Retention Period

2 hours ago
 Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taki ..

Some Pakistani bowlers might felt jealous for taking wickets during CWC 2023: Sh ..

2 hours ago
 IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing s ..

IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

2 hours ago
 Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan