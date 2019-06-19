UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held For Miniting Money Fraudulently In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:03 PM

Two held for miniting money fraudulently in Faisalabad

Millat Town police claimed to have arrested 2 swindlers and recovered a number of fake official letter pads and stamps from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Millat Town police claimed to have arrested 2 swindlers and recovered a number of fake official letter pads and stamps from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at a fake security agency situated at Base Line and arrested two swindlers Sheikh Owais and Arshad Bhatti.

The accused used to extort money from citizens under the garb of providing employment them in public sector departments. For this purpose, they were also using bogus letter pads and stamps of former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, MNAs, parliamentarians in addition to fake uniforms and monograms of police and other law enforcing agencies. The accused were receiving Rs 8,000 per head for the registration.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Money From Employment

Recent Stories

Khalifa University becomes first UAE Institution t ..

4 minutes ago

The long wait for justice: Jillani judgement confe ..

13 minutes ago

MH17 Crash Investigators Believe 4 Suspects Respon ..

47 seconds ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

48 seconds ago

28 vehicles challaned in Sargodha

50 seconds ago

Commission to dig out reasons behind wastage forei ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.