Two held for miniting money fraudulently in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Millat Town police claimed to have arrested 2 swindlers and recovered a number of fake official letter pads and stamps from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at a fake security agency situated at Base Line and arrested two swindlers Sheikh Owais and Arshad Bhatti.

The accused used to extort money from citizens under the garb of providing employment them in public sector departments. For this purpose, they were also using bogus letter pads and stamps of former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, MNAs, parliamentarians in addition to fake uniforms and monograms of police and other law enforcing agencies. The accused were receiving Rs 8,000 per head for the registration.

A case has been registered against the accused.