Two Held For Minting Money From Simpletons On Pretext Of Giving Jobs

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:47 PM

Two held for minting money from simpletons on pretext of giving jobs

Islamabad Bani Gala police Friday arrested two persons for cheating simpletons and minting money from them on the pretext of awarding jobs, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Bani Gala police Friday arrested two persons for cheating simpletons and minting money from them on the pretext of awarding jobs, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a special team constituted by SP City Zone and DSP Bhara Kau was conducting checking at `Lakhwal Road' near Dhok Elahi Bux when it observed two suspects.

The team including Assistant Sub-inspectors (ASIs) Nasir Masnoor, Arshad Mehmud, Head Constable Abid Nadeem and Constable Talib stopped these pedestrians and searched them.

They were identified as Javed Masih and Suleman Bhatti resident of sector F-7/4 while police team recovered appointment letters of various government departments and fake service cards from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to mint money from the simpletons on pretext of giving jobs to them. They used to prepare fake official letters and cards and get money from the people.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of Bani Gala police team and announced cash prizes and commendations certificates for the members of police team.

