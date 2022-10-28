Two held for mob lynching of employees of cellular company

(@FahadShabbir)

Two accused among others allegedly involved in mob lynching of two employees of cellular company in Macchar Colony area were arrested, said Police on Friday

The arrested accused were identified with the help of videos recorded by eye witnesses, while six others were also identified as police was making efforts to arrest them.

Deceased employees of cellular company had gone in the area to check signals. Someone spread a rumour that the deceased were attempting to kidnap a child. Later, a huge crowd gathered at the spot and lynched both the employees to death.

A helpless police official attempting to save the victims could also be seen in one of the videos.

Deputy IGP - South had ordered SSP Keamari to personally conduct the investigations into the incident.