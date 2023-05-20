UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Offering Bribe To Police Officer

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Ganjmandi Police arrested two accused allegedly offering bribes to a station house officer to run fireworks businesses here on Saturday.

According to the police spokesman, the accused identified as Javed and Iqbal offered a Rs198,000 bribe to the officer for the purpose. The bribe money was also recovered.

The police registered cases against both the accused and started an investigation.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the police officer saying that the accused will be challaned to the court with solid evidence.

There is a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and bribery, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the illegal business of fireworks has caused the country huge losses in terms of human lives and finance.

More Stories From Pakistan

