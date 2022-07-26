Two held for overcharging

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Two shopkeepers were arrested for profiteering and overcharging here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Aleezha Rehan along with price control magistrate inspected various markets and grocery, chicken shops and found two shopkeepers involved in violations.

The AC imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on various shopkeepers for not displayingprice lists at conspicuous places.