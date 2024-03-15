Open Menu

Two Held For Overcharging Citizens At Tank

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The district administration Tank has tightened the noose around profiteers to ensure edible items at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, the Price Monitoring Desk's team on Friday apprehended the owner of a grocery store after being found involved in illegal business practices to inflate prices of essential commodities.

Upon thorough investigation through test purchasing, the owner found selling lentils and pulses, categorized as Grade A in official price lists at Rs. 460 per kilogram, at an exorbitant rate of Rs.

640 per kilogram.

In another action, the team also held an owner of a poultry shop after he was found involved in violating the officially prescribed rates of poultry meat.

The Monitoring Desk has forwarded pertinent details to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

The authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensure the availability of essential food items at affordable prices and added the deployment of additional monitoring teams would be made across markets to ensure compliance with official price regulations.

