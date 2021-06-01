UrduPoint.com
Two Held For Pilfering Electricity

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Two held for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from main transmission lines and through tampering with meter in two different localities here on Tuesday.

On the report of Sub Division Officer Gepco, Sambrial police raided at Mohallah Qazian and Herat Pura and arrested Bahadur Shehzad and Rizwan aka Chand while pilfering electricity.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

