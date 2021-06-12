UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held For Pilfering Electricity

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:02 PM

Two held for pilfering electricity

FESCO task force teams caught two persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :FESCO task force teams caught two persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police said on Saturday the task force teams along with police conducted raid at Aziz colony of Shahpur City and Dhareema Village and caught Aurangzeb and Nasir for stealing electricitydirect from main transmission lines and meter tampering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Shahpur From FESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan allocates historic budget to fight agains ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese premier congratulates Ulisses Correia e Si ..

2 minutes ago

Four Killed in Attack on Police Station in North K ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia reports 214 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Govt committed to protecting future generation: Sh ..

5 minutes ago

Mongolia logs record high of daily COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.