Two held for pilfering electricity

FESCO task force teams caught two persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :FESCO task force teams caught two persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police said on Saturday the task force teams along with police conducted raid at Aziz colony of Shahpur City and Dhareema Village and caught Aurangzeb and Nasir for stealing electricitydirect from main transmission lines and meter tampering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.