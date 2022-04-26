Two held for pilfering electricity

Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering in two localities of the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering in two localities of the district.

On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco; Satrah and Kotwali police raided at Saranwali, Muhammad Pura and caught red handed Zulfiqar and Noor Muhammed while pilfering electricity frommain transmission lines and through meter tampering.

Cases have been registered against the accused.