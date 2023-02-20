Two held for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tampering in nearby villages.

On the report of Sub Division Officers (SDOs) Gepco, Sadr and Airport police raided at Mandian-wala and Mughal Chak and arrested red handed Saddiqand Hassan while pilfering electricity.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.