Two held for posing as Journalist

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused involved in fraud and malpractices besides recovering fake journalist cards from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that Naseerabad police arrested Muzamil and his accomplice Shehzad, an accused with a criminal history of extorting money from innocent citizens through fraud and forgery.

Fake press cards were also recovered from their custody. Police said the accused Muzammil and Shehzad used to extort money from the citizens by posing as journalists.

Superintendent of Police, Pothohar Syed Ali commended Naseerabad police team. He said it is prime duty of police to protect the life and property of the people.