Two Held For Possessing Illegal Arms

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Police held two accused for possessing illegal arms, ammunition in the jurisdiction of Chontra police station here on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Haseeb and Saddam Mahmood.

During course of action, police have recovered 02 repeater 12 bore, 1 pistol 9mm and 1 rifle 9mm from their possession. Police have registered separate case against both of them and started investigation.

Assistant Superintended Police ASP Saddar lauded police team adding that indiscriminate action will be taken against anti-social elements and their facilitators.

More Stories From Pakistan

