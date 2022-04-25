UrduPoint.com

Two Held For Possessing Illegal Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Two held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The police arrested two illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman on Monday.

During course of action, Wah Cantt police arrested Zohaib Aftab and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Kahuta police held Owais Habib and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

The police registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan said that operations against illegal arms holders and criminal elements would be continued.

Meanwhile, Race course police nabbed Asim Qurban and confiscated 15 kites from his possession.

Related Topics

Police Progress Kahuta Criminals From Race

Recent Stories

LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's plea for Um ..

LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz's plea for Umrah

6 minutes ago
 FIA Cyber Crime recovers 3000 silicone fingerprint ..

FIA Cyber Crime recovers 3000 silicone fingerprints, illegal SIMs; nabs accuse

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad police devise plan for effective securit ..

Islamabad police devise plan for effective security during last Ashra of Ramadan ..

6 minutes ago
 Facilities to be provided to transgenders, orphans ..

Facilities to be provided to transgenders, orphans: Mayor

7 minutes ago
 Honorarium distributed among prayer leaders at Low ..

Honorarium distributed among prayer leaders at Lower Dir

7 minutes ago
 Food Authority recovers 500 liters substandard ghe ..

Food Authority recovers 500 liters substandard ghee, seals three bakeries in Ban ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.