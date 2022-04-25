Two held for possessing illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The police arrested two illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman on Monday.

During course of action, Wah Cantt police arrested Zohaib Aftab and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Kahuta police held Owais Habib and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his custody.

The police registered separate cases against them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan said that operations against illegal arms holders and criminal elements would be continued.

Meanwhile, Race course police nabbed Asim Qurban and confiscated 15 kites from his possession.