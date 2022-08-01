Two held for posting hate material on social media

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The district police on Monday arrested two persons for posting hate material to promote sectarianism and chaos on social media.

According to police spokesperson, these persons were arrested by police teams led by DSP Saddar police station Hafi Muhammad Adnan Khan and Station House Officer(SHO) Pharpur police station during crackdowns in their respective areas to check sectarian posts on social media as part of efforts to ensure peace during Muharam ul haram.

Acting on tip off, the spokesperson added, Sajid Ali, a resident of Himmat, was arrested within limits of Pharpur police station while Muhammad Ramzany of Sugarah was held by Saddar police.

He said the accused were involved in promoting sectarianism by uploading posts carrying inciting and mischievous materials on their Facebook accounts.