Two held for power theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Two people were arrested for allegedly pilfering electricity through meter tempering in the district on Tuesday.

According to the police, on a report of the Gepco, Ranpura and Motra police raided at TalwaraMughlan, Motra and caught red handed Shoukat Ali and Abdul Majeed while pilfering electricity.

The police had registered cases and started investigations.