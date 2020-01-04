UrduPoint.com
Two Held For Preparing Fake Land-registries In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 03:59 PM

The police registered a case against five accused involved in preparing fake registries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The police registered a case against five accused involved in preparing fake registries.

According to the police, the alleged accused stole some stamps and revenue record as they used them for preparing fake registries.

After an application from Sub-Registrar Kamran Bukhari, Gulgasht police arrested two alleged accused.

According to Sub-Registrar Kamran Bukhari, they recovered over 1,000 fake registries and managed to trace another four members of the gang who would be arrested soon.

Kamran Bukhari also assured of people that the district administration had complete record.

