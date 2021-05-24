Two held for rampaging MC office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Police registered a case against two persons for rampaging Metropolitan Corporation office here on Monday.

According to police, Abdul Rauf and Muhammad Omar Raheel, residents of private town 82/6-R, turned up the planning branch of metropolitan corporation and asked the branch in-charge Khalid Zia to issue them a copy of the residential town.

Khalid Zia told them that they had already taken the copy, upon which, both the accused infuriated and rampaged the office and later took the record along with them by hurling threats of dire consequences to the official.

On the report of Khalid Zia, city police station have registered a case against the accused.