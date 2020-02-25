Two held for rape of a girl in Wah Cantt Rawalpindi

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly raping of a girl here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two persons for allegedly raping of a girl here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

SP Potohar Syed Ali during a briefing to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Police team of Wah Cantt using scientific methods traced and arrested two persons namely Rizwan and Nasir who were involved in a rape case of a student of 1st year.

He said that police have registered case against both of them on complaint of victim girl. Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials adding that violence against women and children would not be tolerated and said that such elements must be punished according to rule of law.