Two Held For Refilling Gas, Selling Petrol Illegally

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 07:58 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Two persons were held for refilling gas, selling petrol illegally on Tuesday and seized filling instruments from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhi police conducted raid and arrested namely Fauji Khan on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from his custody.

Similarly, Jatli police held Azkar for selling petrol illegally. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Divisional SPs has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders adding that operation should continue against such criminals without any discrimination.

