UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Held For Resorting Aerial Firing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Two held for resorting aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused involved in aerial firing in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station and recovered arms, weapons used in crime, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Saddam Hussain and Subhanallah for firing in the air and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore, 02 magazines and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Saddar Division commended police teams for arresting the accused involved in aerial firing and has directed to take strict action against such anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Saddar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank operating profits increases b ..

8 minutes ago

5.6 magnitude earthquake hits South Iran, not felt ..

53 minutes ago

Over 261,000 new coronavirus infections in India

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 140.18 million

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 18, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.