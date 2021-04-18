Two held for resorting aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two accused involved in aerial firing in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station and recovered arms, weapons used in crime, informed police spokesman here on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Saddam Hussain and Subhanallah for firing in the air and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore, 02 magazines and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

SP Saddar Division commended police teams for arresting the accused involved in aerial firing and has directed to take strict action against such anti-social elements.