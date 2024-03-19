Two Held For Running Fancy Gambling In City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The district police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gamblers gang involved in running a network of fancy gambling through mobile phones in the city arresting two accused including its ring leader and recovered Rs 243,000 stake money from them.
According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arsalan Khan Gandapur raided at Shop of alleged gambler Tayyab Ali son of Ahmad Hussain, resident of Mohallah Bhoora Shah. The police arrested Tayyab Ali and another accused who introduced himself as Hasan Raza recovering a mobile phone and Rs 243,000 cash from them.
During initial investigation, Tayyab Ali confessed before the police that he was running fancy gambling through mobile phone for the last one month. He also disclosed Names of other gamblers including Waqar alias Wiki, Jamil Shah alias Juma Shah, Muhammad Suleman, Elahi Bakhsh, Jalil alias Jeela, Ahsan Ali, Syed Ali Shah, Muhammad Amir and Ali Raza.
The City police started search for those gamblers involved in fancy gambling.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera police committed to protecting citizens’ lives, property: DPO24 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 arranges life support training for police27 seconds ago
-
Iranian Consul General calls on CM Punjab30 seconds ago
-
Major political parties fielded candidates for NA-44 by-polls41 seconds ago
-
Six power pilferers booked45 seconds ago
-
Minister visits DG Agri Engineering Office47 seconds ago
-
Bye-election in two NA, two PK constituencies on April 21: ECP11 minutes ago
-
Agriculture Minister reviews development projects11 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Canadian Pakhtun community calls on KP Speaker11 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders' bail extended in corruption cases11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties17 minutes ago