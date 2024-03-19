Open Menu

Two Held For Running Fancy Gambling In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The district police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gamblers gang involved in running a network of fancy gambling through mobile phones in the city arresting two accused including its ring leader and recovered Rs 243,000 stake money from them.

According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arsalan Khan Gandapur raided at Shop of alleged gambler Tayyab Ali son of Ahmad Hussain, resident of Mohallah Bhoora Shah. The police arrested Tayyab Ali and another accused who introduced himself as Hasan Raza recovering a mobile phone and Rs 243,000 cash from them.

During initial investigation, Tayyab Ali confessed before the police that he was running fancy gambling through mobile phone for the last one month. He also disclosed Names of other gamblers including Waqar alias Wiki, Jamil Shah alias Juma Shah, Muhammad Suleman, Elahi Bakhsh, Jalil alias Jeela, Ahsan Ali, Syed Ali Shah, Muhammad Amir and Ali Raza.

The City police started search for those gamblers involved in fancy gambling.

