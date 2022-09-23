Two held for running hundi, hawala business

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dera Ismail Khan circle has intensified its crackdown against people involved in illegal business of hundi or hawala in the area.

In this regard, a team of the agency raided Pir Gilani market and found two persons allegedly involved in illegal Hundi/hawala exchange business.

According to Deputy Director Nadeem Zafar, the raiding team took Sherdaraz and Javadullah residents of Wana South Waziristan into custody for being allegedly involved in this illegal business of money transfer and recovered Rs 8,61,000 from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

The FIA team included Zahoor Khan, Amin Khan Masood and Najeebullah Khan Marwat besides other officials.