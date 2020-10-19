Two held for running illegal LPG agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas conducted raids and arrested two accused for running illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies.

According to a Police spokesman, Rattaamral police netted Noor Muhammad and Muhammad Shah for operating illegal LPG agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said, police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.

He warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.